Woman delivers 14-pound baby after suffering 19 miscarriages

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PEORIA, Ariz. -- An Arizona woman is celebrating a big blessing after she recently gave birth to a healthy, 14-pound baby boy.

"Finnley just goes along with everything, he's a very well behaved baby," Cary Patonai told ABC affiliate KNXV.

She and her husband Tim said their new baby is a miracle. The parents of two sons had been trying to have another child unsuccessfully since last year. They suffered two miscarriages along the way, and lost 17 other pregnancies prior to having their 2-year-old.

"Two of those miscarriages were sets of twins, so it was very difficult," she said.

Despite heartbreak after heartbreak, the couple pushed forward. Cary delivered a whopper of a little brother last Monday.

"They were like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe he's so big,'" she recalled. "They couldn't wait to get him on the scale."

Finnley, now 10 days old, came out at an amazing 14.1 pounds. The average newborn weighs around half that. He's also tall, at nearly 24 inches. Needless to say the doctors who delivered him were impressed.

"The doctor and one of the sweetest nurses there, they were all taking selfies with us, they asked permission of course, but they were just so pumped," Cary said.

Finnley came in so big, Cary and Tim quickly realized, the baby clothes they'd picked out weren't going to work. He's also already wearing size two diapers.

"I mean this guy right here was 11.11, and this one was 8.2, so we're used to having big babies," proud dad Tim said. "Gonna be a football player, get him in those pads!"
