16-year-old boy dies after found shot inside vehicle, Antioch police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after he was found shot inside a vehicle Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department.

Authorities say that at approximately 5:12 a.m., Antioch Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Observation Way for a male who had been shot seated inside of a vehicle. Officers say they arrived on scene and located a 16-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers provided life-saving measures until the fire department and paramedics arrived. The male victim was transported to an area hospital where he ultimately succumbed his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Officers say that the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Tupelo Way, which they discovered after canvassing the area.

This is an active investigation. Police say no further information will be provided at this time.