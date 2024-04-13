2 Bay Area fire trucks involved in separate vehicle accidents on same day, CHP says

A rough day on Bay Area roads, with not one - but two crashes involving fire trucks on Saturday.

A rough day on Bay Area roads, with not one - but two crashes involving fire trucks on Saturday.

A rough day on Bay Area roads, with not one - but two crashes involving fire trucks on Saturday.

A rough day on Bay Area roads, with not one - but two crashes involving fire trucks on Saturday.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- A rough day on Bay Area roads, with not one - but two crashes involving fire trucks on Saturday.

Firefighters in Walnut Creek say a driver smashed into a fire engine blocking off the scene of an earlier accident.

It happened on Interstate 680 near Olympic Boulevard around 10 a.m.

Four firefighters went to the hospital to be evaluated.

The Contra Costa Fire Department says the people in the car that hit the truck are in critical condition.

MORE: CHP warning drivers after several fatal Bay Area car accidents in 3 days

The slick road conditions and also drunk driving have been factors in car accidents over the last few days in the Bay Area, with some being fatal.

The same thing happened again in Fremont.

A Fremont fire engine was hit twice at two different occasions while parked Saturday morning, as fire crews provided assistance to a traffic collision.

At approximately 7 a.m., Fremont fire responded to an accident on northbound I-680, south of the Andrade exit. As firefighters were rendering aid to a patient, two separate vehicles hit the fire truck at different times, which was parked to safeguard the site of the vehicle collision.

One of the drivers who struck the fire engine was transported to a local area hospital by Falck ambulance after sustaining minor injuries from the crash. Fremont fire reported no firefighters injured in the incident.

Engine 59 was removed by tow and a backup fire engine has been deployed.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the vehicle collisions.

Bay City News contributed to this report

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live