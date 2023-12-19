CHP warning drivers after several fatal Bay Area car accidents in 3 days

Weather conditions, speed and DUI are all being looked at as possible contributing factors.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The slick conditions outside have been a factor in numerous car accidents over the last few days in the Bay Area, with some of those accidents being fatal.

Since Saturday morning, at least six people have died in car accidents in the Bay Area. Weather conditions, speed and DUI are all being looked at as possible contributing factors.

Two CHP officers could be seen in the rain and along the side of I-680 in Pleasanton Monday after a Honda Pilot went off the road, possibly hitting a tree according to officers. Two people inside the vehicle died.

It's the latest in not one, two, or three, but at least four fatal accidents across the Bay Area over the course of the last three days.

"There was two babies, one I think passed away, the other that I was holding it was like he was in critical condition. They were resuscitating him when I looked over after I was pulled away from him," said Candace Turner who helped out after a fatal accident early Saturday morning along Highway 4 in Martinez.

The two babies she's referring to are kids. A 5-year-old child that died and an 11-year-old child who she held in her arms, and who survived.

"Follow the speed limit, wear seatbelts, and drive with caution," said an officer on-scene.

CHP says the 5-year-old who died in this crash was not properly restrained. The person driving has since been arrested for DUI and manslaughter.

The message from CHP headquarters is clear.

"Slow down, drive sober! Celebrate responsibly, have that designated driver, don't risk losing your life or taking somebody else's life," said CHP officer Andrew Barclay.

The two other fatal wrecks involved a 19-year-old woman who died in an accident on the Richmond-San Rafael bridge Sunday night; and two people who died after their vehicle crashed into a tree along the San Tomas Expressway in Campbell on Monday.

CHP Maximum enforcement starts later this week meaning all available officers will be on the roadways. They are urging you to call in if you see someone driving who might be impaired.

"Make that call if you see that, you know if you wouldn't want that person driving next to your family to your friends, pick up the phone, call 911, and report what you are seeing," says officer Barclay.

All with a hope that we won't continue to see more fatal crashes.

CHP's maximum enforcement period starts on Friday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. and ends Christmas night at 11:59 p.m.

