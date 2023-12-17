Child killed, 2 others injured following solo-vehicle crash in Martinez, CHP says

The driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and manslaughter

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- One child was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries when the vehicle in which they traveled left the roadway early Sunday morning near Martinez and struck a tree.

CHP said it was advised at 12:06 a.m. of a solo crash on westbound Highway 4, near Morello Avenue.

A grey Honda CR-V occupied by an adult driver and two children left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital. An 11-year-old passenger sustained major, life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

A 5-year-old passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the 5-year-old wasn't properly restrained in child seat.

Officers went to the hospital and arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI and manslaughter.

This crash is still under investigation. Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash or the events leading to it to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email your contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.

