Man accused of DUI and killing champion cyclist Ethan Boyes in SF pleads not guilty

An 81-year-old man accused of driving drunk and killing cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco says he's not guilty of involuntary manslaughter charges.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An elderly man accused of driving drunk and killing a cycling champion in San Francisco in April said he is not guilty of involuntary manslaughter charges.

Ethan Boyes was killed in the crash on Arguello Boulevard, near Inspiration Point in the Presidio.

Attorney Shaana Rahman represents the family of Ethan Boyes.

Low, who's 81-years-old, went before a federal judge and pleaded not guilty.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex Tse said Low can avoid time behind bars while waiting for his next court hearing as long as he abides by strict regulations.

He's not allowed to drive or consume alcohol; he's not allowed to use his passport.

Rahman spoke on behalf of Ethan's mother and brother who attended the court appearance.

"Seeing him in person was obviously difficult. And the reality is, it was hard for them to be there today," said Rahman. "Even though this process is supposed to bring some justice, some closure, this family - they lost a son, they lost a brother, and they lost an uncle. There is no closure for them," said Rahman.

The case also frustrating for Boyes' friends, who say it took too long to bring charges.

The assistant U.S. attorney chose not to answer when asked why it took 8 months to bring Low's case to court.

We also asked the Boyes's family attorney about that and what they thought about Low being out on his own recognizance. Rahman said the family is focused on healing and accountability.

"If Ethan was alive, what he would tell people is: for people to have empathy for Mr. Low. That was the kind of person Ethan was. But he would want Arnold Low to stand up and admit what he did and admit he was sorry," said Rahman.

Neither Low, his wife, nor his attorney commented Wednesday.

Low will return to court in January.

Boyes's death prompted the cycling community to ramp up its years-long demand for safety improvements along Arguello Boulevard -- an often busy and popular stretch of road.

Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) successfully secured $1.2 million in state funding for the Arguello Quick Build Bicycle Safety Project bike lanes connecting Golden Gate Park and the Presidio.

"Ethan's passing is such a loss. I'm answering our community's calls for better bike lanes and improved safety for cyclists in the Richmond. We honor him by making sure vehicles and cyclists can co-exist and safely travel on Arguello Boulevard, so that another tragedy doesn't happen again. This funding brings the project across the finish line," said Ting in a statement back in October.

