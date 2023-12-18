Westbound I-580 lanes closed after collision on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge leaves 1 dead, CHP says

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. -- One person was killed in a collision Sunday night on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to California Highway Patrol.

As of 8:40 p.m., all lanes in the westbound direction of Interstate Highway 580 on the bridge were shut down while first responders dealt with the crash.

CHP initially believed only involved one vehicle was involved, but at 9:15 p.m. said they now believe there were two vehicles.

A full investigation will be carried out to determine exactly what happened, an officer on the scene said.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and there is no estimated time for the lanes to re-open, CHP said.