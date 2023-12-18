  • Watch Now

2 dead, 6 injured after crash on southbound I-680 in Pleasanton, fire officials say

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 12:29AM
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were killed and six others were injured after a car went down an embankment on Interstate 680 in Pleasanton Monday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The deadly crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. near the Sunol/Castlewood exit on southbound I-680.

Fire officials say eight people were in the car, six adults and two children, when the vehicle left the roadway and ended up 20 feet down an embankment.

They say two adults died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital. The two children and two other adults sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-Alert for the area, warning drivers to expect major delays for the evening commute.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

