2 San Jose schools on alert due to mountain lion sighting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Chaboya Middle School and Tom Matsumoto Elementary are on alert in San Jose after a mountain lion was seen on the track at Chaboya Middle School, the Evergreen School District says.
Although SJPD lifted an earlier lockdown, the schools are still taking precautions.
At Chaboya Middle School, kids are allowed on the far blacktop and the two sports fields. At Tom Matsumoto Elementary, kids can only be on the blacktop and not the field.
