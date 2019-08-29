mountain lion sighting

2 San Jose schools on alert due to mountain lion sighting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Chaboya Middle School and Tom Matsumoto Elementary are on alert in San Jose after a mountain lion was seen on the track at Chaboya Middle School, the Evergreen School District says.

VIDEO: What to do if you come face to face with a mountain lion

Although SJPD lifted an earlier lockdown, the schools are still taking precautions.
At Chaboya Middle School, kids are allowed on the far blacktop and the two sports fields. At Tom Matsumoto Elementary, kids can only be on the blacktop and not the field.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

See more stories and videos related to mountain lions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josemountain lion sightingsjpdschoolstudent safety
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
Family of mountain lions force closure of popular Peninsula preserve
Authorities search for mountain lion that bit 8-year-old on the head
San Mateo mountain lion sighting
EXCLUSIVE: Standoff between mountain lion, coyotes caught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida after passing Puerto Rico
AccuWeather Forecast: Mildest morning to coolest afternoon
FTA puts South Bay BART expansion plans on fast track
WATCH IN 60: BART extension, Millennium Tower settlement, keeping Juul away from minors
10 Democrats appear set for next debate on ABC
Watchdog: Comey violated FBI policies in handling of memos
Tracking Dorian: Most, least likely scenarios for hurricane's path
Show More
Judge to decide if SF man stays in jail despite plans to drop charges
USGS reports magnitude-6.3 quake hit off Oregon coast
Children of military, federal workers born overseas face new citizenship rule
SF residents question safety of new navigation center following nearby homeless condo attack
Suspicious graffiti prompts extra security at Pacifica high school
More TOP STORIES News