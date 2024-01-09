CA mountain lion population fewer than previously estimated, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the first time in 40 years, researchers are getting a better picture of how many Mountain Lions roam the golden state.

It's far fewer than previously thought.

There are about 4,500 mountain lions live across the state, according to the UC Davis California Mountain Lion Project.

In the North Bay, neighbors are on edge after several mountain lion sightings were reported in the past 24 hours.

Officials used to think that number was around 6,000.

The study also found the densest populations were in forests in Humboldt and Mendocino counties.

They were least dense in the high desert east of the Sierra in Inyo County.

Mountain lions are under consideration for threatened status.

The California Fish and Game Commission is expected to rule on the issue later this year.

Here's a guide from Audubon Canyon Ranch for pet owners on how to coexist with Mountain Lions.

