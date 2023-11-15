2 Bay Area mountain lion cubs rescued after mother killed by vehicle, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two mountain lion cubs are now in the care of the Oakland Zoo.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials think their mother was hit by a car in Burlingame on November 9.

The cubs are estimated to be six to ten weeks old.

The cubs were taken to the zoo on Tuesday.

This is an image of two mountain lion cubs rescued on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023 after their mother killed by vehicle, according to wildlife officials. Oakland Zoo

This is an image of a mountain lion cub rescued on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023 after her mother killed by vehicle, per wildlife officials. Oakland Zoo

This is an image of another mountain lion cub rescued on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023 after her mother killed by vehicle. Oakland Zoo

Aside from being dehydrated and underweight, the zoo's veterinarians say the animals are in good health.

The sisters got the full spa treatment. The zoo says they were given fluids, treated for parasites and fleas, and tested for viruses.

Because they're so young, they lack the skills to survive in the wild.

They'll stay at the zoo until they get permanent homes.