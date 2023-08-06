In the North Bay, neighbors are on edge after several mountain lion sightings were reported in the past 24 hours.

'On the prowl': 3 mountain lion sightings reported in 24 hours across North Bay

The most recent sighting was Friday morning in the town of Yountville, where police say a big cat was spotted wandering about 6 a.m. near Madison and Jefferson Streets. There were two other sightings in Sonoma County on Thursday in Petaluma and Cotati.

Neighbors Rich McNaughton and Chris Nelson were checking out what paid their Cotati neighborhood a visit. A large mountain lion was captured wandering on several home security cameras early Thursday morning.

"I personally did not see it, but I laughed at the video several times. I thought it was pretty cool," McNaughton said.

"I heard about it. My daughter texted. I'm nervous about walking my little dog," Nelson said.

The neighborhood off Myrtle Avenue is located near open space. Cotati Police say its officers spotted the big cat, but it took off and they couldn't locate it again after a lengthy search. Hours earlier, there was another brief mountain lion sighting in nearby Petaluma. Authorities don't know if both incidents involved the same animal.

"It was pretty shocking. They're coming down off the mountains looking for food and water. It's dry, and they're on the prowl," said Roger Farah.

We showed the mountain lion video to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue Executive Director Doris Duncan. She believes it's a juvenile.

"A younger mountain lion starting to disperse, kind of like a teenager staying out longer than they're supposed to," Duncan said.

The nonprofit has cared for wild animals since 1981, including mountain lions injured or pushed out of their habitat.

"I think with all the building and development in Sonoma County, there are fewer places for them to stay in remote places," Duncan said.

Duncan says this summer, she expects there will be more mountain lion sightings as food and water sources become scarce. She advises the public to steer clear and stay inside if possible.

