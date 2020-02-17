2020 Presidential Race: Senator Bernie Sanders holds rally in East Bay ahead of Super Tuesday

#HAPPENINGNOW Hundreds of people #FeelTheBern2020 in #Richmond, some lining up before 6 am to see ⁦@BernieSanders⁩ “Get Out the Early Vote Rally” in #votecalifornia ahead of March 3 Super Tuesday primary. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ihIgogqih9 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 17, 2020

#DEVELOPING @BernieSanders spoke for about 30 minutes to thousands of supporters in #Richmond. Hit all the usual notes on healthcare, free college etc but also implored CA voters to make sure to vote...and for No Party Preference voters to switch to #Democratic party. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/iU5DeP2dik — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 17, 2020

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop in the East Bay Monday in Richmond.Senator Sanders and his wife Jane took the stage to a huge ovation in a large warehouse, a crowd that numbered in the thousands inside and hundreds more outside."For all of you who are outside, to all of you who are inside, thank you so much for coming out today!" said Sanders, to a rousing ovation.In his 30-minute speech, Sanders stuck with his usual themes, including free college, housing and healthcare for all and defeating Donald Trump."We are going to defeat Donald Trump because people do not want a president who is a pathological liar," said Sanders.His speech was briefly interrupted by two topless protesters, hustled out by security.Sanders did not mention any of his Democrat opponents, except for one, the one who might be his biggest challenger in the California primary next month."Mr. Bloomberg, like everyone else, has the right to run for president but he does not have the right to buy the presidency," said Sen. Sanders.Sanders' also implored Californians to get out and vote and for the state's 5.5 million No Party Preference voters to change their party affiliation and throw their support behind him.The crowd to see Sanders stretched around the building and down the street, those who could not get inside, pushed up to the barricades to see or at least hear the Senator from Vermont."My friends and I agree he's probably not our candidate but just like Che Guevera or Castro, were he to appear in Richmond, we want to avail ourselves and see him up close and personal," said West, who told us she plans to vote for either Elizabeth Warren or Amy Klobuchar in next month's California primary.