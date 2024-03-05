Super Tuesday 2024 results: Biden and Trump steamroll through primary states, Haley wins VT

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are sweeping the Super Tuesday primaries, closing in to clinch a rematch of their 2020 contest.

President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, romped coast-to-coast on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch and increasing pressure on the former president's last major rival, Nikki Haley, to leave the Republican race.

Biden and Trump each won California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic contests in Utah, Vermont and Iowa.

Voters across the country have spoken on this Super Tuesday with Joe Biden and Donald Trump scoring big on the delegate count.

Haley won Vermont, denying Trump a full sweep, but the former president carried other states that might have been favorable to her such as Virginia, Massachusetts and Maine, which have large swaths of moderate voters like those who have backed her in previous primaries.

Below are the latest Super Tuesday primary updates:

President Joe Biden and Nikki Haley will win the Vermont primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Vermont Democratic primary and Haley will win the Vermont Republican primary based on analysis of the vote in so far.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the California primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the California Democratic primary and Trump will win the California Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

In a separate high-stakes primary election, ABC News projects that in the California Senate primary, Adam Schiff and Steve Garvey will advance to the November election.

That contest was between four candidates -- Republican former baseball great Steve Garvey and Democrats Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff.

California puts all candidates, regardless of party, on one primary ballot, and the two who get the most votes advance to the general election. Garvey and Schiff will now face off in November.

President Joe Biden will win the Utah Democratic primary

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Utah Democratic primary based on analysis of the vote.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Minnesota primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Minnesota Democratic primary and Trump will win the Minnesota Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Colorado primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Colorado Democratic primary and Trump will win the Colorado Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Texas primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Texas Democratic primary and Trump will win the Texas Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker and current Congressman Colin Allred is projected by ABC News to win the Democratic primary for Senate in Texas.

Allred was the favorite to win the race tonight, but the bigger challenge will be trying to unseat former Canadian and current Senator Ted Cruz this fall. Cruz won the Republican primary in Texas tonight.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Alabama primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Alabama Democratic primary and Trump will win the Alabama Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Arkansas primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Arkansas Democratic primary and Trump will win the Arkansas Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Maine primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Maine Democratic primary and Trump will win the Maine Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Massachusetts primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Massachusetts Democratic primary and Trump will win the Massachusetts Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Tennessee primaries

ABC News projects that Biden will win the Tennessee Democratic primary and Trump will win the Tennessee Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Oklahoma primaries

ABC News projects that Biden and Trump will win the Oklahoma primaries based on analysis of the vote.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the North Carolina primaries

ABC News projects Trump will win the GOP primary and Biden will win the Democratic primary.

ABC News has also projected Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will win the Republican primary for governor and Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein will win the Democratic Governor primary based on analysis of the vote

NC Primary Election 2024: Voting wraps up across North Carolina turning attention to big races

Attorney General Josh Stein, left, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, right.

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will win the Virginia primaries

Polls have closed in Virginia, where ABC News projects that Biden will win the Democratic primary.

ABC News projects that Trump will also win the Virginia Republican primary based on analysis of the exit poll and vote in so far.

Biden will win the Iowa Democratic caucus

With 95% of the expected vote recorded, Biden has 91% of the vote (around 11,080), while the 'Uncommitted' option has 4% (480). Dean Phillips has 3% (362) and Marianne Williamson has 2% (268).

Iowa Democrats cast their Presidential Preference votes by mail in 2024, instead of participating in their traditional, first-in-the-nation in-person caucus as usual.

The party adhered to the Democratic National Committee's new early nomination calendar by opting for mail-in ballots listing incumbent President Joe Biden, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson, and an option for "uncommitted," instead of allocating delegates during a caucus.

Iowa Democrats caucused only for party-building purposes when Republicans caucused for their presidential preferences on Jan. 15.

Even the astronauts voted

NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara voted in today's primaries ... from outer space.

The two have been orbiting the earth aboard the International Space Station for roughly six months, but both still found a way to exercise their civic right.

States that vote on Super Tuesday

There will be contests in 16 states on this year's Super Tuesday, with voters going to the polls in every time zone in the continental US, from Alaska and California to Colorado, Minnesota and North Carolina. Results from the Democratic Iowa mail-in caucus will also be reported. By the time it's done, Biden and Trump are both expected to have racked up large numbers of delegates and showdowns will be in place for critical congressional seats and powerful governor's mansions.

The primaries will also offer additional insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the leading candidates as big-dollar campaigns test their standing with key pieces of the electorate across a country that appears as divided as ever. Inside the parties, long-simmering ideological battles will play out in typically low-turnout, down-ballot primaries.

For former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump's last remaining hurdle to his third GOP presidential nomination, Tuesday marks what is likely her final opportunity to upend the race and slow Trump.

The Associated Press, CNN, ABC News and the 538 staff contributed to this report.