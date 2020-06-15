Coronavirus California

24 Hour Fitness files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, permanently closes 13 Bay Area locations

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- 24 Hour Fitness says it will permanently close thirteen of its Bay Area locations, including four gyms in San Francisco.

Clubs in Alamo, Berkeley, San Jose, Fremont, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Fairfield, Vallejo and Walnut Creek are also on the list of over 130 closures.

24 Hour Fitness, which is based in San Ramon, announced Monday that it was implementing a financial restructuring, through a voluntary Chapter 11 filing.

"If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11," said Chief Executive Officer Tony Ueber in a statement.
24 Hour Fitness says it hopes to reopen the majority of its locations by the end of June.

"In conjunction with the Chapter 11 filing, the Company expects to secure approximately $250 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing," 24 Hour Fitness said in a statement. "During the time of phased club reopenings, all club members will have access to any available 24 Hour Fitness club through the end of 2020, regardless of membership level."

24 Hour Fitness says following Bay Area locations are now closed:

  • 3951 Alemany Blvd., San Francisco

  • 2145 Market St., San Francisco


  • 3800 24th St., San Francisco

  • 350 Bay St., San Francisco

  • 1775 Solano Ave., Berkeley

  • 375A North Capitol Ave., San Jose

  • 301 Jacklin Rd., Milpitas

  • 35630 Fremont Blvd., Fremont


  • 850 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill

  • 1519 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield

  • 4300 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo

  • 140A Alamo Plaza, Alamo

  • 2033 N. Main St., Walnut Creek


