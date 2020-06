24 Hour Fitness files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, permanently closes 13 Bay Area locations

3951 Alemany Blvd., San Francisco

2145 Market St., San Francisco

3800 24th St., San Francisco

350 Bay St., San Francisco

1775 Solano Ave., Berkeley

375A North Capitol Ave., San Jose

301 Jacklin Rd., Milpitas

35630 Fremont Blvd., Fremont

850 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill

1519 Gateway Blvd., Fairfield

4300 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo

140A Alamo Plaza, Alamo

2033 N. Main St., Walnut Creek

Today, we embark on a new chapter in order to serve our members and communities long into the future. Please visit https://t.co/bFt0QwSCP8 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/fWKHz6jG1M — 24 Hour Fitness (@24hourfitness) June 15, 2020

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) -- 24 Hour Fitness says it will permanently close thirteen of its Bay Area locations, including four gyms in San Francisco.Clubs in Alamo, Berkeley, San Jose, Fremont, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, Fairfield, Vallejo and Walnut Creek are also on the list of over 130 closures 24 Hour Fitness, which is based in San Ramon, announced Monday that it was implementing a financial restructuring, through a voluntary Chapter 11 filing."If it were not for COVID-19 and its devastating effects, we would not be filing for Chapter 11," said Chief Executive Officer Tony Ueber in a statement 24 Hour Fitness says it hopes to reopen the majority of its locations by the end of June."In conjunction with the Chapter 11 filing, the Company expects to secure approximately $250 million in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing," 24 Hour Fitness said in a statement . "During the time of phased club reopenings, all club members will have access to any available 24 Hour Fitness club through the end of 2020, regardless of membership level."24 Hour Fitness says following Bay Area locations are now closed: