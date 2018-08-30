Shelley Malil, '40-Year-Old Virgin' actor, granted parole after serving 8 years for stabbing ex-girlfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Testimony of actor's ex-girlfriend fails to keep him behind bars for stabbing her multiple times in 2008

SAN DIEGO, California --
An actor who was featured in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" had his parole upheld this week after serving eight years of a life sentence in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 25 times.

Shelley Malil was arrested in 2008 after the near-fatal stabbing of his ex in the San Diego, California-area.

Prosecutors said the actor showed up at the woman's home and stabbed her. He then tried to suffocate her.

Malil admitted to the attempted murder and was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison.

This past January, however, the California Parole Board agreed to release him, and the governor's office pressed the board to reconsider the move.

This week, Malil's ex-girlfriend testified via video conference, telling the board that he's still a threat.

"I let the parole board know that he stabbed me over 25 times. And after that didn't kill me, he tried to suffocate me," said Kendra Beebe, Malil's former girlfriend.

For his part, Malil told the board he's a changed man, citing self-help courses and participating in Alcoholics Anonymous while behind bars. He told members he intended to move to Texas to help his parents.

After the release was upheld, Beebe doesn't believe Malil will move out of state.

"Society is at risk. He's going to get back out there and he's going to start dating again, and when things don't go his way, I'm afraid he's going to relapse because this has been his whole pattern," she said.

Malil's due to be released sometime this fall.

Malil played Haziz, a co-worker of Steve Carell's character in the 2005 film "The 40-Year-Old-Virgin."

For more stories, photos, and video on celebrities, visit this page.

KFMB contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentactorarrestattempted murderparoleu.s. & worldCalifornia
Top Stories
Canadian mom, child reported missing in NorCal found safe
3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Possible gunshots heard on video of NJ road rage incident
Bay Area drivers keep wasting time in traffic as commutes get worse
Pomona officers walk son of slain friend to kindergarten class in Upland
Simulated drunk driving teaches teens about danger behind the wheel
Oakland police, families make public plea in 2016 double murder
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: CVS puts Enfamil back on store shelves, DMV help for wait times
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Giant blimp of London's mayor in yellow bikini to fly over Westminster
7 On Your Side helps minister sing a happy tune
Big-rig hits power lines in Petaluma causing grass fire to spread
More News