Flight attendant urges travelers to wear masks as airports gear up for busy 4th of July weekend

"I'm excited to see family and friends and spend quality time with them," said Nelson Jeter from Dublin.
RELATED: Doctors warn against gatherings among the unvaccinated ahead of July 4th
Jeter is taking off for Atlanta with his family and he won't be alone. The line for the TSA security checkpoint was long.
"I'm expecting to see a full plane, hopefully when we land in Atlanta, things will be normal," said Jeter.
SFO is bracing for a busy travel weekend, the busiest since the pandemic began.
"We've already broken the 40,000 passenger mark per day. We'll probably break it over the Fourth of July weekend," said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel.
That increase in travel requires an increase in travel workers, American Airlines is planning 5,500 flights per day during the holiday weekend, but they say staffing issues have already forced them to cancel some flights thru the end of July.
VIDEO: What you can and can't do after getting vaccinated
Southwest facing the same issues, urging employees to pick up extra shifts, offering more money.
"I'm nervous about traveling don't know what to expect and I have to wear a facemask for a long time," said Dana Lankin from San Jose.
For travelers who may be rusty, you can now ask the TSA on social media what you can and can't bring onboard in your carry-on.
ABC7 News reporter Cornell Barnard wasn't sure about his medium bottle of hand sanitizer, so he asked the TSA (@askTSA) new feature on Twitter and Facebook.
He posted a picture of the sanitizer and five mins later got a response.
@AskTSA Hi, can I bring this bottle of hand sanitizer in my carry-on? (16 oz.) pic.twitter.com/qhtbLKCTZZ— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 30, 2021
The TSA said he could bring a larger bottle in a carry-on for my next trip if it's screened separately.
But you can't bring fireworks of any kind in a carry-on or luggage.
Sparklers were removed from a travelers bag recently.
Flight attendant Heather Crowell said she expects a busy travel weekend but that's not really new.
RELATED: 'CA could backtrack' amid rapid spread of COVID-19 Delta variant, doctors say
"Flights are packed, most of my trips have been completely full since May. The pandemic is over for some but it's really not, wear your mask," said Crowell.
Oakland International Airport anticipates 160,000 travelers will pass through this holiday weekend. That's more than triple the amount of passengers the airport saw during the same time in 2020.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Everything to know about California's reopening
- Where you still have to wear a mask in CA
- Poll: What do you think about California's June 15 reopening?
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- COVID-19 vaccine: Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area