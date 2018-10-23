5-alarm fire at under-construction condominium complex among 3 blazes in Oakland

Firefighters are battling multiple structure fires that erupted in Oakland overnight. The largest is a 5-alarm fire at an under-construction condominium complex. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters are battling multiple structure fires that erupted in Oakland overnight.

The largest is a 5-alarm fire at an under-construction condominium complex on Grand Avenue and Filbert Street. Firefighters say embers from that fire burned a home on Grand and Isabella. Another spot fire started about a mile away on Peralta and 32nd.

The 5-alarm fire was first reported around 2:06 a.m. The complex included six structures, all of which caught fire. Four of the buildings are a total loss, officials said.

Several streets are closed in the area. About 30 people have been evacuated from a nearby as a precaution. Around 2,000 customers near the fire are without power as a few transformers blew because of the blaze, firefighters said.

The complex was called the Ice House. It was going to be townhomes priced around $600,000. Workers say about 50 to 75 jobs are now lost. The fire chief says the building had security guards and cameras.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is the sixth major residential construction fire in Oakland since 2012.

