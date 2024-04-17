'A Strange Loop' musical coming to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new musical soon to be playing in San Francisco called "A Strange Loop" has the best possible credentials. It won the Pulitzer Prize even before it got to Broadway and won the Tony once it opened.

It's based on a frustrated writer working as a "Lion King" usher writing a musical about being a "Lion King" usher.

ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui talked to the creator about his "Circle of Strife." You can watch the full interview in the player above.

"A Strange Loop" is playing in San Francisco's A.C.T. Theater only until May 12 and then continues its very limited West Coast run in L.A.

For more information and for tickets, visit this page.

