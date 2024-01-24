  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

'The Wiz' star Wayne Brady talks beloved musical now playing in San Francisco

ByKristen Sze and Gloria Rodríguez KGO logo
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 6:38PM
'The Wiz' star Wayne Brady talks beloved musical in SF
"The Wiz" will be at the Golden Gate Theatre through Feb. 11. Wayne Brady joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to tell us more about the beloved musical.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz" is a week into its run in San Francisco.

The show gives a rock, gospel, soul twist to "The Wizard of Oz" -- with Wayne Brady as the Wiz and Deborah Cox as Glinda.

"The Wiz" will be at the Golden Gate Theatre through Feb. 11.

The Wiz himself, Wayne Brady, joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to tell us more about the beloved musical. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Get tickets to see "The Wiz" here.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW