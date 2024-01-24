'The Wiz' star Wayne Brady talks beloved musical now playing in San Francisco

"The Wiz" will be at the Golden Gate Theatre through Feb. 11. Wayne Brady joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to tell us more about the beloved musical.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tony Award-winning musical "The Wiz" is a week into its run in San Francisco.

The show gives a rock, gospel, soul twist to "The Wizard of Oz" -- with Wayne Brady as the Wiz and Deborah Cox as Glinda.

"The Wiz" will be at the Golden Gate Theatre through Feb. 11.

The Wiz himself, Wayne Brady, joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to tell us more about the beloved musical. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

Get tickets to see "The Wiz" here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live