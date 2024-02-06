Don't be late for class! 'Abbott Elementary' returns to ABC Wednesday nights

BURBANK, Calif. -- The school bell is ringing for another school season on ABC's "Abbott Elementary." The show's creator, and recent Emmy winner, Quinta Brunson says for season three you should expect the unexpected!

"I realize this from talking to Janelle (James) that, like, she told me that she never knew what was coming in the scripts. And that was great, because that's kind of what we wanted to want to pack a punch in the writers room," said Brunson. "And if even the cast is like, didn't see that coming! I think that's a very good sign for the audience."

Tyler James Williams agrees. "I know that, at least in the first episode, you're gonna get hit with a lot. It's a pretty dense episode."

"I said I get excited when I read it. And I'm like, oh, okay, that's funny. I would have never thought that she would say this or do that or, or whatever," said Janelle James.

Chris Perfetti says the collaborative spirit on the set helps them all. "We can help sort of like fine tune things and have permission to just be us. But I really trust that the people in the room and Quinta know what is best for these characters."

"Our audiences now feel comfortable with who we are... their family at Abbott," said Lisa Ann Walter. "So it's okay to like take little forays little non field trip field trips to into not just locations but into aspects of our lives."

"Don't get too comfortable," laughed Sheryl Lee Ralph. "I can actually tell you don't get too comfortable."

"Anything you think comfortable is what you would expect on another TV show," said Walter. "This writing staff is just another step beyond it is not your typical sitcom."

Ralph added: And if you think we're gonna Zig trust me, we're gonna ZAG!"

Class is back in session at 'Abbott Elementary' on Wednesday nights on ABC, next day on Hulu.