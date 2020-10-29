ABC7 NextGen Advisory Council

BAY AREA (KGO) -- ABC7 is inviting young leaders ages 18 through 24 to participate in the station's Fall 2024 NextGen Youth Advisory Council!

NextGen Councilmembers are given the unique opportunity to help Build a Better Bay Area by providing their invaluable input on ABC7's news coverage. Each participant has a chance to share their opinions and areas of expertise, contribute to story development, advocate for social change and inform the wider Bay Area on issues affecting their local communities.

Past NextGen cohorts have collaborated with ABC7 staff to produce videos and organize interview panels on topics of their choosing. Participants may connect with mentors in the ABC7 Bay Area office, learn about media career paths and tour the ABC7 (KGO-TV) studio.

Interested candidates should complete and submit the application below. Participation is voluntary and unpaid. Meetings are held twice a month via Zoom with opportunities for additional engagement, networking and collaboration.

The priority deadline to be considered for the current cohort is September 20 at 11:59PM.

Let your voice be heard and apply today!

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact Ethan.P.Woo@abc.com and Mimi.Kwan@abc.com.