Activists continue to urge the Cow Palace board of directors to stop hosting gun shows in Daly City.The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence has been attending board meetings for the last several months.On Tuesday, they brought up the Las Vegas mass shooting at a country music festival to help make their case. The shooter is accused of buying illegal bullets at a gun show from a vendor connected with company that operates the Cow Palace gun shows."We want to ask the board, you know this same thing could happen here. How would you have felt if you learned that a federal indictment against this same person had happened from a connection made at the Cow Palace, rather than in Phoenix or Las Vegas," one person said.The Cow Palace CEO told the board there are police and representatives from the US Department of Justice watching for any illegal activity at gun shows.