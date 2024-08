Man dumps gasoline in Berkeley hotel lobby, lights a fire and runs out, police say

Berkeley police say a man dumped gasoline in the Aiden Hotel lobby, lit a fire, then ran out on Saturday morning.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A wild situation happened at a hotel in Berkeley on Saturday.

Police say a man walked inside and set the place on fire.

It happened at the Aiden Hotel at Sacramento Street and University Avenue around 11 a.m.

Investigators say a man dumped a jug of gasoline on the floor, lit the fire and ran off.

No one was hurt but the hotel is damaged.

