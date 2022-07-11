AIDS Walk

Join ABC7 at AIDS Walk San Francisco 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After two successful years of largely virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AIDS Walk San Francisco is returning to Golden Gate Park on Sunday, July 17.

ABC7 is proud to be a longtime sponsor of AIDS Walk San Francisco. Anchor Dan Ashley is a committed supporter and has served as the event's host for more than two decades.

Since its inception in 1987, AIDS Walk San Francisco has inspired countless thousands of Bay Area residents to walk, donate, and volunteer in the fight against HIV/AIDS, raising more than $90 million for organizations across seven Bay Area counties. From its humble beginnings, the event has grown into, and remains, the largest and most visible HIV/AIDS fundraising event in Northern California.

Join us and support Bay Area HIV/AIDS organizations. Register today at aidswalk.net

We invite you to learn more about all of the AIDS Walk San Francisco benefitting organizations here.

And join the conversation on social:

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscohivaidsu.s. & worldaids walknonprofitfundraiser
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIDS WALK
'AIDS Walk: Live at Home' on ABC7
AIDS Walk San Francisco is in its 35th year
Former Bay Area resident, 1st cured from HIV, dead at 54
Celebs host 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home'
TOP STORIES
Bay Area doctor plans for floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico
Biden celebrates passage of gun law at White House
BART delays linger on SF line after medical emergency
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
Crews monitor for flare ups of Pittsburg fire from weekend
Texas mom argues unborn baby should count as passenger in HOV lane
8-year-old paralyzed after being shot in Highland Park parade attack
Show More
Officials agree to release some 'hallway' video from Uvalde shooting
COVID cases undercount leave US with blind spot amid BA.5 spread
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval
Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area as Yosemite fire grows
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
More TOP STORIES News