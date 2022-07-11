Join ABC7 at AIDS Walk San Francisco 2022

ABC7 is proud to be a longtime sponsor of AIDS Walk San Francisco. Anchor Dan Ashley is a committed supporter and has served as the event's host for more than two decades.
Since its inception in 1987, AIDS Walk San Francisco has inspired countless thousands of Bay Area residents to walk, donate, and volunteer in the fight against HIV/AIDS, raising more than $90 million for organizations across seven Bay Area counties. From its humble beginnings, the event has grown into, and remains, the largest and most visible HIV/AIDS fundraising event in Northern California.
Join us and support Bay Area HIV/AIDS organizations. Register today at aidswalk.net
We invite you to learn more about all of the AIDS Walk San Francisco benefitting organizations here.
And join the conversation on social:
- Facebook - @aidswalksf
- Twitter - @aidswalksf
- Instagram - @aidswalksf
- Hashtags - #AIDSWalkSF
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live