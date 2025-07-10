WATCH JULY 20: AIDS Walk San Francisco 2025 opening ceremony with ABC7's Dan Ashley

You can watch the opening ceremony live at 10 a.m. in the video player below or wherever you stream ABC7.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is proud to be a longtime sponsor of AIDS Walk San Francisco. Anchor Dan Ashley is a committed supporter and has served as the event's host for three decades. The annual event will return to Golden Gate Park on Sunday, July 20, 2025.
Since its inception in 1987, AIDS Walk San Francisco has inspired countless thousands of Bay Area residents to walk, donate, and volunteer in the fight against HIV/AIDS, raising more than $90 million for organizations across seven Bay Area counties. From its humble beginnings, the event has grown into, and remains, the largest and most visible HIV/AIDS fundraising event in Northern California.
You can support Bay Area HIV/AIDS organizations by donating at aidswalk.net
We invite you to learn more about all of the AIDS Walk San Francisco benefitting organizations here.
