Pleasanton residents return to restaurants as county allows indoor dining under new COVID-19 restrictions

PLEASANTON (KGO) -- Customers showed up early Friday morning and were looking to eat inside at Vic's All Star Kitchen in Pleasanton. This is the first time Alameda County has allowed indoor dining since March because of COVID-19.

"Oh my goodness it's amazing! It just brings a sense of normalcy back and I just think your best moments are around the table and this is just so great to be back inside," said Aulani Fernandez as she ate breakfast with her sister.

The restaurant has an outdoor seating area, but it was empty Friday morning.

"It's cold outside! We are just happy to be inside," said regular customer Susan Johnson.

Restaurants are now allowed to seat 25% of their capacity or fewer than 100 people. That formula also now applies to movie theaters, indoor worship services, gyms and fitness centers. That is all a bit out of Fernandez's comfort zone.

"I probably won't be going to the movies or bowling alley anytime soon but still really excited for those who really want to go," she said.

But she does feel safe eating inside.
"They've done a really good job here with the spacing and being six feet apart and having masks on when they serve us so right now, no, I don't have any concerns," she said.

The owners of Vic's took over from the original owners in March. They say while customers have been very supportive, they still aren't making any money because of the restrictions. Opening up more tables will help.


"We are so happy, we are so excited. We have been waiting all the quarantine," said co-owner Laura Castro.

The county is now in the orange tier in the state's color-coded reopening plan. Orange tier means the rate of the spread of the virus in the county is moderate. The next tier is yellow, meaning the spread is minimal.

