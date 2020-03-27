COVID-19 Timeline: Tracking major moments of coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco reports its second death.



Alameda County now has four coronavirus deaths.



Santa Clara County reports its 18th and 19th coronavirus deaths.



Two passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship die. Both were men in their 60s and had been housed at Travis Air Force Base.



The number of coronavirus cases in California passes 3,000.



There are more than half a million coronavirus cases worldwide.



The U.S. now has the most coronavirus cases in the world. With 82,404, it has surpassed Italy and China.



VTA suspends light rail service after a trainee employee tests positive.



SFMTA announces that Muni metro and light rail service will be suspended starting Mar. 30.



REAL ID deadline is delayed one year to October 20, 2021.



3,283,000 people applied for unemployment in one week, the largest number ever documented by the weekly jobless claims report by the Labor Department.



China temporarily bans most foreigners from entering the country.



For the first time since 1946, the Indy 500 will not run on Memorial Day Weekend.



Most Bay Area schools extend closures through May 1. This includes schools in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. Schools have been closed since March 16.



Santa Clara reports its 17th coronavirus death.



San Mateo county now has five coronavirus deaths.



It's announced that Prince Charles has coronavirus.



The Senate passes the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan, called the CARES Act. The House will vote on the plan Friday.



Gov. Gavin Newsom announces financial help for Californians, including a 90-day waiver of mortgage payments by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and roughly 200 smaller banks and credit unions. Bank of America has agreed to a 30-day waiver. For the next 60 days, there is a moratorium on initiating foreclosure sales or evictions.



The COVID-19 death toll in Spain has now reached 3,434, which is higher than the number of fatalities in China.



More than half of the states in the U.S. have issued shelter in place orders, 27 total.



The Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to open on July 24, are postponed to 2021.



Alameda County reports its second death.



San Francisco reports its first death, a man in his 40s with significant, underlying health conditions.



The number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area passes 1,000. Statewide, there are more than 2,000 cases.



A teenager in Los Angeles County becomes the first minor in California to die of coronavirus. (This cause of death is later revisited when Los Angeles county officials say they are no longer sure if coronavirus killed the 17-year-old boy.)



China has announced it will lift lockdown measures in Wuhan on April 8. Diagnosed cases worldwide have topped 380,000 and the death toll has exceeded 16,000.



1.3 billion people in India are put into a complete lockdown. The Prime Minister announced a total ban on Indians venturing outside their homes for 21 days.



BART reduces service hours to 5am-9pm weekdays and 8am-9pm weekends due to ridership losses approaching 90%.



NYSE trading becomes all-electronic; trading hours remain the same.



Contra Costa County offers drive-thru testing for first responders and health care workers.



Marin County's Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis announces he has tested positive for coronavirus.



Santa Clara County's Director of Communications and Public Affairs tests positive for coronavirus.



Santa Clara County announces three more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 13.



Santa Cruz County advises travelers to stay home and avoid overcrowding beaches.



Sonoma County announces the closure of parks.



Alameda County reports its first death.



After 14 days of quarantine, Grand Princess cruise ship passengers at Travis Air Force Base are allowed to leave. Some passengers refused to be tested for coronavirus over concerns it would delay their release.



Wuhan, China reports no new cases for the fifth day in a row.



The World Health Organization says "the pandemic is accelerating".



The United Kingdom issues a stay at home order, matching measures already taken in France, Spain, and Italy.



Japan to require a 14-day quarantine period for all visitors from the U.S., beginning on Thursday, Mar. 26.



Napa county reports two cases of coronavirus. It is the last county in the Bay Area to have residents test positive.



Alameda County passes 100 cases.



San Francisco passes 100 cases.



Santa Clara county reports 10 total deaths and more than 300 cases. The ninth death was a woman in her 60s. The tenth death was a woman in her 40s.



Yolo County reports its first death, an older adult with underlying chronic health problems.



Marin County announces it will close all parks indefinitely, starting Monday, Mar. 23, following an overwhelming number of weekend visitors.



Lake County restricts lodging and waterways to discourage visitors.



Hawaii's governor orders mandatory 14-day quarantine for all individuals arriving or returning to Hawaii.



Sen. Rand Paul becomes the first senator to test positive for coronavirus.



National Guard activated in California.



President Trump issues a major disaster declaration for the state of California.



The S&P 500 futures dropped 5%, hitting the limit down, the maximum drop allowed.



Santa Clara University student tests positive.



Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for coronavirus.

Globally, the death toll from coronavirus passes 10,000.



Total coronavirus cases in the Bay Area surpass 500; local death toll reaches double digits.



First death in Sonoma County announced.



First death in Contra Costa County announced; it is a resident in their 70s who had a pre-existing condition and had recently traveled overseas.



Seventh and eighth deaths announced for Santa Clara County. The seventh death is a man in his 80s. The eighth death is a man in his 70s.



San Mateo County surpasses 100 coronavirus cases.



Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled for 2020.



Bay to Breakers running race in San Francisco postponed from May to September.



Yosemite National Park closed.



Tax deadline delayed from April 15 to July 15.



Starbucks reduces stores to drive-thru service only.



Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a statewide order to shelter at home, affecting 40 million Californians. The order restricts all non-essential travel and activities outside the home.



Italy's coronavirus death toll of 3,405 surpasses China's number of fatalities. This same day, China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since the outbreak started.



The U.S. State Department raises its global health advisory to level 4 - its highest level - telling Americans not to travel abroad because of the pandemic.



First case of coronavirus announced in Mendocino County, as well as a shelter in place order.



Solano County issues shelter in place order to take effect immediately.



Napa County issues shelter in place order to begin at midnight on Friday, Mar. 20.



Lake County issues shelter in place order to begin at midnight. There are no known cases of coronavirus in Lake County.



Sixth death in Santa Clara County announced. The patient was a man in his 60s.



The Dow Jones closes below 20,000 for the first time in three years. During the trading day it lost 6.3%, ending at 19,898.92.



Shelter in place order takes effect in six counties including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara. Nearly 7 million Bay Area residents are told to restrict activities and travel to only essential tasks.



Sonoma County issues shelter in place order to take effect at midnight, Mar. 18.



Fifth death reported in Santa Clara County, a man in his 50s.



First coronavirus case at San Jose State University announced.



CSU postpones commencement ceremonies.



Death toll nationwide passes 100 and all 50 states have at least one coronavirus case, after West Virginia announces its first case.



President Trump announces proposal to send immediate cash payments to Americans.



Uber & Lyft suspend shared ride options.



Former Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant announces he has tested positive for coronavirus.



The PGA Championship, which was to be played at Harding Park in San Francisco in May is postponed.



Shelter in place order announced for six Bay Area counties - Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara - to take effect at midnight, Mar. 17. Santa Cruz county also issues a shelter in place order.



The first day that most Bay Area schools are closed and students are kept at home. Some classes transition to online learning.



Most Bay Area public libraries close. Some buildings are repurposed as child care centers.



Third and fourth deaths reported in Santa Clara County. Both were men, one in his 80s and one in his 50s.



The Dow Jones experiences its largest point drop in history, losing 2,997.10 during the trading day.



The Grand Princess cruise ship leaves the Port of Oakland and anchors within the San Francisco Bay. Medical workers remain on board to care for 340 crew members and six foreign passengers.



SFMTA announces cable car service will be suspended, among other changes.



French President Emmanuel Macron announced a shelter in place order for the entire country for 15 days starting at noon Tuesday, Mar. 17.



Vaccination trial begins in Seattle.



Verily Health launches website to allow people to apply for an appointment for a coronavirus test. The first two drive-through testing sites open at the San Mateo Event Center and Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Verily, formerly Google Life Sciences, is a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google's parent company.



Governor Gavin Newsom orders all bars, nightclubs, wineries, and brewpubs to close, tells adults age 65 and over and those with chronic health conditions to stay home, allows restaurants to stay open but to reduce capacity so customers are socially distanced.



First death reported in San Mateo County.



The number of cases in Santa Clara County passes 100.



The Centers for Disease Control warns against holding any gatherings larger than 50 people.



UC Berkeley reports a student tested positive for coronavirus.



Sonoma County reports first case of community spread of coronavirus.



Many Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts announce closures.



Many retail stores start shutting down.



Contra Costa County bans groups of 100+ people, effective at midnight.



San Mateo County bans gatherings of 50 people or more.



President Trump extends travel ban with Europe to include UK and Ireland.



The President tests negative for coronavirus.



Stanford University confirms its first case of coronavirus.



Second death reported in Santa Clara County, a woman in her 80s.



Sonoma County bans gatherings of 250 people or more.



Santa Clara County bans groups of 100 and restricts gatherings between 35 to 100 people.



San Francisco bans gatherings of 100 people or more.



President Trump declares a national emergency which opens up $50 billion in federal funding.



NASCAR postpones season for two weeks.



The Boston Marathon is postponed from April to September.



The Masters golf tournament, scheduled for April, is postponed with no new date announced.



San Francisco Unified School district announces all schools will close starting Monday for three weeks. Other districts soon follow.



San Mateo County bans all gatherings of 250 people or more.



Most passengers have disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland.



Major League Soccer suspends the season.



The National Hockey League suspends the season.



NCAA cancels March Madness along with all remaining Winter and Spring Championships.



Major League Baseball suspends spring training and delays Opening Day at least two weeks.



The World Health Organization declares coronavirus a pandemic, meaning the disease is having a global impact.



In a live address from the Oval Office, President Trump orders a 30-day travel ban for parts of Europe, beginning at midnight on Friday, Mar. 13. The President also orders the Treasury Department to defer tax payments without penalties or interest.



San Francisco bans public gatherings of 1,000 people or more. As a result, the Golden State Warriors announce plans to play their upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center without fans present. All events at Chase Center are cancelled through March 21.



Alameda County bans events of 1,000 people. The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's announce that preseason exhibition games will be impacted.



Utah Jazz basketball player Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus. The news is announced moments before the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play; the game is abruptly canceled and all fans sent home.



The NBA announces the season is suspended.

Santa Clara County bans gatherings of 1,000 people or more.



Contra Costa County recommends canceling mass gatherings.



The Archdiocese of San Francisco, which has 90 schools in San Francisco, Marin, and San Mateo counties, announces it will close all schools March 12 to March 25. The announcement comes after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The first coronavirus death in Santa Clara County is announced, a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for several weeks. She was the third confirmed case in the county.



Marin County reports its first case of coronavirus. The patient is an older man who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship between February 11 and 21. Marin County recommends canceling or postponing indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.



Lake County declares a local health emergency.



The Grand Princess Cruise ship docks at the Port of Oakland, with 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus among roughly 3,500 passengers and crew. The disembarkation process begins. Local passengers are bussed to Travis Air Force Base for 14 days of quarantine. Out-of-state passengers are flown to quarantine locations including Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, Dobbins Air Reserve Station in Georgia, and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Foreign passengers are flown to their home countries.

Plans to dock the Grand Princess cruise ship, with 21 confirmed coronavirus cases aboard, at the Port of Oakland are announced.

Santa Cruz County reports its first case of coronavirus. The patient was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that traveled between San Francisco and Mexico from February 11 to February 21.

San Francisco makes public health recommendations that people in vulnerable populations, such as those over age 60, limit public outings, that businesses minimize travel and the number of people working in offices, and that non-essential large gatherings be canceled.



Test results from the Grand Princess cruise ship are revealed by vice president Mike Pence. 19 crew members and 2 passengers have tested positive for coronavirus. 46 total tests were administered.

Santa Clara county recommends postponing or canceling mass events.



San Francisco reports its first two cases of coronavirus. The two cases are unrelated; neither patient had a history of travel or contact with an infected individual. The first patient is a man in his 90s with an underlying health condition. The second patient is a woman in her 40s.



Sonoma County reports its second case of coronavirus. The first and second patients were both passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship between February 11 and 21, traveling between San Francisco and Mexico.



Coronavirus test kits are airlifted to the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is off the coast of California. Hours later, the samples arrive via helicopter in Richmond, where they are transported by ambulance to a lab.

Santa Cruz County declares a local health emergency.



Mendocino County declares a local emergency and local health emergency.





Governor Gavin Newsom declares a state of emergency in California.



The first coronavirus death in California is announced. The fatality is a 71-year-old man from Placer County who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico between February 11 and 21.



The Grand Princess cruise ship, en route to Ensenada Mexico, aborts its current itinerary. It begins heading back to San Francisco with an unknown arrival date.

California's primary election is held as planned.



Contra Costa County reports its first, local case of coronavirus.



Marin County proclaims health and local emergencies.





Sonoma County declares a local public health emergency after announcing a new case of coronavirus in a county resident. The patient was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship, traveling from San Francisco to Mexico, between February 11 and 21.



Alameda County reports its first local case of coronavirus.



San Mateo County announces its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in a county resident. The patient is an adult who had no known exposure to the virus through travel or community contact and is hospitalized.



San Mateo County activates its Emergency Operations Center.



Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers are released from quarantine at Travis Air Force Base. They are taken by bus to San Francisco International Airport as well as Sacramento International Airport to fly home.



The first coronavirus death in the United States is announced in Washington state. A man with no travel history to China died on Feb. 28. Two deaths that occurred Feb. 26 at a Washington nursing home would later be recorded as the first coronavirus deaths in the US.



The Grand Princess cruise ship leaves Hawaii, en route to Ensenada, Mexico.

A Santa Clara County woman has been diagnosed with the virus, becoming the second patient in the country to contract coronavirus without having traveled to hard-hit countries, or interacting with confirmed patients.



Solano County declares a local state of emergency



All passengers have left the Diamond Princess cruise ship.





The first case of suspected local transmission in the United States is a resident of Solano County. The patient had not traveled to affected areas or had contact with people knowingly diagnosed with coronavirus. The patient is receiving care at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.



President Trump appoints vice president Mike Pence to lead the administration's efforts to fight the potential pandemic.



The Grand Princess cruise ship arrives in Hawaii to make stops in Kauai, Oahu, Maui, and the city of Hilo.





San Francisco declares a local emergency, despite having no local cases.



Sonoma County reports its first coronavirus patient. The person, a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, was transferred from Travis Air Force Base.



Contra Costa County reports three cases of coronavirus from patients who were transferred from Travis Air Force Base. The patients were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.



The Grand Princess cruise ship returns from a 10-day cruise to Mexico. It departs the same day for a 14-day cruise to Hawaii. Some passengers stay on the ship for the second cruise. Multiple people from both voyages will later test positive for coronavirus.



The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County has fully recovered. The male patient was isolated at home and monitored by public health staff; he was never sick enough to require hospitalization.

A State Department flight carrying U.S. passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship arrives at Travis Air Force base, where they will remain for a 14-day quarantine.



The World Health Organization formally renames the novel coronavirus COVID-19. "Co" stands for coronavirus, "Vi" is for virus and "D" is for disease.



The Grand Princess cruise ship departs San Francisco for a 10-day cruise to Mexico. Multiple passengers from this cruise will later test positive for coronavirus. One of them, a 71-year-old man from Placer County, becomes the first coronavirus death in the state of California.

More American evacuees from China arrive at Travis Air Force Base.

A flight of American evacuees from China lands at Travis Air Force base to refuel before continuing on to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Omaha, Nebraska. Passengers are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship anchors off the coast of Yokohama, Japan.-Nearly 200 American citizens evacuated from Wuhan, China arrive at Travis Air Force Base for a two-week quarantine.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship is scheduled to dock at Yokohama, Japan, but health screenings show 10 people have coronavirus. Hundreds will later become infected.

U.S. implements mandatory 14-day quarantine for all American travelers from China. Foreign nationals, other than immediate family members of U.S. Citizens who have traveled to China in the previous 14 days, will be denied entry into the U.S.-Delta, American, and United Airlines each announce plans to suspend all flights to China within days.

Two coronavirus patients from San Benito county are transported to a San Francisco hospital for treatment.



Santa Clara County reports its first new coronavirus case.



U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar declares a national public health emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control confirm California's first case of coronavirus in Orange County. The patient is a traveler from Wuhan, China. This is the third coronavirus case in the United States.



The World Health Organization declares a "public health emergency of international concern" for only the sixth time in its history.



The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States is a man in his 30s who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China.



The Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves Yokohama on a 14-day voyage. A passenger from Hong Kong disembarks early, on January 25, and tests positive for coronavirus on February 1. There are more than 3,700 people on board the cruise ship.



China reports its first death from coronavirus, a 61-year-old man in Wuhan.



The World Health organization says a mysterious pneumonia is sickening dozens in Wuhan, China.

