San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade's return sparks hope in the community

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11526835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Will the Giants make the playoffs in 2022? Are Bay Area housing prices coming down? Wanugee, a fortune teller who utilizes Mahjong tiles in his craft does a special reading on the Bay Area's luck this Lunar New Year.