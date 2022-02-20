San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade's return sparks hope in the community

"We are just inspecting everything," Mufson, the owner of The Parade Guys. "A few minor tweaks here or there but its all set to go."
Just a few tweaks on a series of floats that haven't gone down Market Street in two years. The Chinese New Year Parade was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Not that it is back, many are hoping it sheds a positive light on the community.
"It has been a rough couple of years, and the last month has been pretty horrible for our community," said Hudson Liao, founder of nonprofit group Asians Are Strong. "Coming out showing people we don't have to be afraid we don't have to stay home is great."
Liao founded his group to help empower the Asian community. He had a stand at the Chinatown fair Saturday where hundreds attended.
"We are here because we want to show the community that there is support," he said. "The pandemic and then the crimes happening, you feel lonely. Today its great to come out and remind us that we are a community. There is a lot of us here."
He says seeing the crowd flock to that area once again for the New Years ceremony gives him hope.
"We get to step away from all the bad and remember the good," he said. "Because that hope is what pushes us forward."
