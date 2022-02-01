Fortune teller reads what the Year of the Tiger has in store for the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) (KGO) -- As Asian communities around the world prepare to celebrate the Lunar New Year, we wanted to know if the Bay Area's luck will shine in the Year of the Tiger.Will the Giants make the playoffs in 2022 and will we finally see housing prices soften in the Bay Area?What does The Year of the Tiger hold for the Bay Area this year?ABC7 News spoke to a fortune teller named Wanugee from Golden Dragon Fortunes to make his predictions for us this Lunar New Year.He utilizes a novel tool to make his predictions: tiles from the Chinese game, Mahjong.The Lunar New Year falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice each year, which is usually between mid-January and mid-February.This year, it falls on Tuesday, Feb. 1.