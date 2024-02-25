Thousands gather for annual Chinese New year Parade in downtown SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The streets of downtown San Francisco were packed Saturday evening for the annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival. Dozens of floats were decorated to honor the year of the dragon.

"It's about culture, it's a celebration," said Safitri, a parade attendee from San Francisco. "We always try to come out for the big events in San Francisco. I love to take photos and this is always one I enjoy."

The gorgeous weather made for a great celebration as each float went down Market Street on its way to Chinatown. The Year of the Dragon signifies strength and power. The parade highlights the long history of Asian Americans in San Francisco. Some think the Year of the Dragon means exploring our imagination.

"It is not real like an ox or a rabbit, you see right, in real life," said Steven Zhang, a San Mateo resident. "Dragon is an imagination. It means your imagination can go wild, right? That is how I see it."

Zhang is from China and chose to bring his son to share the moment together.

"It is important for me to share this with my son," Zhang said. "I am from China. He is born here. I just want him to still keep the Asian culture. I think it is good for him"

His son also shares that sentiment.

"I fee like I am grateful to have to experience this, because I think it is important," said Wesley. "San Francisco has one of the largest Chinatown's outside of China itself, and it is just a good experience."

Sharing memories with family while witnessing the largest Lunar New Year parade outside of Asia, Saturday was about coming together to continue to celebrate the start of 2024.

"The resolution for the new year is just to stay happy, be alive and just enjoy the moment," Safitri said.

