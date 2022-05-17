Americans can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests delivered by USPS

WASHINGTON -- You can now get more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.The government first started offering the free at-home tests in January. They announced a second round available to be shipped out in March.And now, with cases rising again, a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests are available for order.This time, eight tests will be in each order. During the first and second round of free tests, people were able to order four tests per household.Orders are now being accepted on"Your order of 8 tests will come in 2 separate packages (4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number. Packages will ship free," the website says.Earlier this month, a senior administration official said the government had gone through about 400 million of the 1 billion free tests pledged to Americans so far, through the first and second round of free tests. The official said they expected, over the next couple of months, to use up another few hundred million.