coronavirus test

Americans can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests delivered by USPS

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests

WASHINGTON -- You can now get more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The government first started offering the free at-home tests in January. They announced a second round available to be shipped out in March.

And now, with cases rising again, a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests are available for order.

This time, eight tests will be in each order. During the first and second round of free tests, people were able to order four tests per household.

Orders are now being accepted on COVIDTests.gov.

"Your order of 8 tests will come in 2 separate packages (4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number. Packages will ship free," the website says.

Earlier this month, a senior administration official said the government had gone through about 400 million of the 1 billion free tests pledged to Americans so far, through the first and second round of free tests. The official said they expected, over the next couple of months, to use up another few hundred million.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingjoe bidenu.s. & worldcoronavirus testcovid 19state of the union
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
Here's why SF has highest COVID positivity rate in CA
Doctor suggests new vaccine may be needed to combat COVID
Nearly 100 San Mateo High School students get COVID after prom
California sends 14 million free at-home COVID tests to schools
TOP STORIES
Big cross-border tunnel is found linking Tijuana, San Diego
Calls for tech oversight renewed amid rise in violent extremism
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Prominent doctor killed trying to stop SoCal church shooting suspect
San Jose sees two homicides less than 24 hours apart
Investigation underway after person fatally hit by SF Muni train
Hate against Taiwanese led to SoCal church attack: police
Show More
Baby formula maker Abbott says agreement reached to reopen plant
Fire danger increases across Bay Area this week
Here's how you can get lower mortgage rate on bigger loan
Parents of missing Oakley woman believe daughter is still alive
Rebuffed by Spirit Airlines, JetBlue goes hostile in takeover bid
More TOP STORIES News