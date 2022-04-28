BART votes to reinstate mask mandate through July 18

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The BART Board of Directors voted to reinstate a mask mandate on Thursday where passengers and employees are required to wear masks in paid areas.This requirement applies to trains and all portions beyond the fare gates, according to a press release to ABC7 News.Children ages two and under, and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks, are exempt from the mandate.This rule will remain in effect until July 18.The motion passed with two abstentions from BART directors Debora Allen and Robert Raburn.The federal requirement for masking ended two weeks ago when a federal judge overturned the mandate.The board is considered several factors while analyzing this decision, which include the return to work, current COVID-19 climate, and would be most vulnerable. People who spoke during public comment the meeting were most supportive of bringing the mandate back."We have rules against smoking on the train, we have rules about wearing a mask on the train," said Joe Kunzler, during public comment. "It is really important that we protect children under 5, we protect the immunocompromised."However, some did not think adding the mandate back was necessary."If I can go to a thrash metal concert and mosh with a bunch of unmasked people, we can definitely not need a mask mandate on BART," said Jordan Davis, also during the public comment section.BART says, "As with the previous federal mandate, BART PD will continue its education-based enforcement of the mask requirement by offering free masks to anyone who needs one before taking any enforcement action which could include a citation up to $75 or being ejected from the paid area."