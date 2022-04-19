face mask

Which Bay Area airports, public transportation still require masks? List here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area transit agencies and hubs are still sorting their responses to Monday's dropping of the national mask mandate for public transit.

The decision by a federal judge in Florida created a confusing patchwork of rules for passengers across the country and right here in the Bay Area.

San Francisco International Airport announced Tuesday morning that masks are now optional inside the airport, complying with a ruling from a federal judge striking down mask mandates on public transportation.

But other public transportation agencies in the Bay Area were still requiring masks Tuesday morning, creating confusion for the morning commute.

Here's the latest list of how Bay Area airports, transit agencies, and ride share companies are adjusting their policies:

Airports


San Francisco International Airport: OPTIONAL
The airport officially tweeted Tuesday that masks are now optional for guests and employees at SFO.

Mineta San Jose International Airport: OPTIONAL
The airport acknowledged to ABC7 News on Tuesday that 'face coverings will no longer be required, but are still strongly recommended by the CDC.'

Oakland International Airport: OPTIONAL
The airport tweeted Monday night that masks would no longer be required, but also said 'We recognize that travelers and employees will have varied opinions about this sudden change, and we ask that people respect the individual decision to wear a face mask or not.'

Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport: OPTIONAL
The airport confirmed Tuesday that they would not be enforcing a mask mandate but that the 'TSA is still evaluating how they will respond to the ruling, and there may be additional changes in the future.'

Transit Agencies


BART: REQUIRED
BART officials said Monday night that they would keep the requirement in place while the legal process for the federal mandate unfolded. A BART spokesperson says there may be a state public health order that covers transit still in effect. Officials tell ABC7 News that they have not made an announcement, because they are waiting for guidance. Commuter Chad Bosques of Livermore climbed on board BART Tuesday without a mask, leaping to the conclusion that they were no longer required because of the court ruling, even though BART has not made that announcement.

"I only saw that the airlines. I didn't see anything from BART. But I am assuming with the federal transportation that it's going to be everything, right? That it will encompass all transportation," he said. "If they tell me to put it on, I will put it on. It's not like I am going to refuse. I just, for me, right now, I don't want to wear it if I don't have to."

Amtrak: OPTIONAL
The train system announced Tuesday that passengers and employees would not longer be required to wear masks.

SFMTA: REQUIRED
The agency tweeted Monday that they would continue to require masks as the federal mandate navigates the legal process.

AC Transit: REQUIRED
The agency said Monday that it would still require masks on all transit vehicles.

VTA: REQUIRED
On Monday night, the agency said that masks would still be required at all VTA facilities and on all VTA vehicles, but that the public should 'stay tuned for updates.'

Caltrain: REQUIRED
The rail agency tweeted Tuesday that their mask policy has not changed but that they would 'review the latest developments out of Florida' and that updates would come in the future.

San Francisco Bay Ferry: REQUIRED
The agency tweeted a reply to a passenger on Tuesday stating that passengers would still be required masks for now.

Golden Gate Ferry: PENDING-REQUIRED
The agency has not listed an update to its policy.

Golden Gate Transit: PENDING-REQUIRED
The agency has not listed an update to its policy.

ACE Train: PENDING-REQUIRED
The agency has not listed an update to its policy, but it's website still clearly asks all riders wear masks with on their trains.

SamTrans: PENDING-REQUIRED
The agency has not listed an update to its policy.

SMART: PENDING-REQUIRED
The agency has not listed an update to its policy.

WestCAT: PENDING-REQUIRED
The agency has not listed an update to its policy.

Ride Shares


Uber: OPTIONAL
The company updated its policy Tuesday saying that masks are optional for riders and drivers. They also said that riders will be allowed to sit in the front seat if their group is too big to all fit in the backseat.


Lyft: OPTIONAL
The company updated their policy on Tuesday saying that in addition to masks now being optional for riders and drivers, that 'drivers are no longer required to keep the front seat empty or the windows open' and that 'while riders and drivers can always cancel any ride they don't wish to take, health safety reasons - like not wearing a mask - will no longer appear as cancellation options in the app.'


