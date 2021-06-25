covid-19

Levi's Stadium COVID-19 vaccination site closes after administering 350,000 doses in 4 months

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- After four months of operations, closing time has come for the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Levi's Stadium. Billed as the largest in the state, the site never reached its maximum output of 15,000 shots a day, but county officials are still calling it a major success.

"Over 13% of all the vaccines given in the county were at Levi's," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's COVID-19 vaccine officer. "We're really proud of our team, we're proud of the community."

The site has administered more than 350,000 doses, averaging 3,000 shots a day. Supply issues from the federal government hampered efforts early on, and vaccine hesitancy didn't help matters once more doses finally became available.

Santa Clara resident Imran Mazhar brought his son Mateen, who was one of the last to come through Levi's Thursday afternoon.

"Feels like we've come a long way since this time last year," said Mazhar. "It's a little bittersweet considering this is my son's first shot, so we won't be able to come back here for our second shot and be able to have the efficiency it presented."

Countywide, more than 70% of residents 12 and up have been fully vaccinated. So far, at least 80% have received at least one dose.

"We have one of the highest vaccine rates in the country actually for a county our size," added Fenstersheib.

Moving forward, the county will refocus its vaccination efforts on smaller clinics. Infectious disease expert say continued outreach and vaccinations will be critical as more variants are introduced into the community.

To sign up for a vaccine appointment at one of the county's remaining sites, click here.

After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.



