COVID vaccine mandate deadline for some SF employees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10965060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco has one of the nation's highest coronavirus vaccination rates at nearly 80-percent, but with the Delta variant, it wants more.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2437275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Track California's progress on distributing the coronavirus vaccine and see when you can get one using our interactive tracker.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Workers in San Francisco now have to do what their customers have had to do since August: show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.Starting Wednesday, October 13, workers at establishments like restaurants, gyms and bars must have the COVID vaccine to remain employed."I didn't even know it was a deadline to be honest with you because all of our employees were vaccinated as soon as they were able. We haven't had any issues," said Joel Bleskacek.He is the owner of Plow restaurant in the Potrero Hill neighborhood and said he has not had any pushback from employees about the vaccine.Other businesses on 18th Street had the same experience."They're all vaccinated. They're all good. Everything is fine," Jack Mousa said about his employees at the New Potrero Market.The manager at Farleys restaurant a little further up the street also said all of his employees are vaccinated.The manager at Christopher's bookstore at 18th and Missouri wasn't even aware of Wednesday's deadline."I didn't even realize it until you mentioned it because everyone here is vaccinated, they're all on board," Dominic Martello said.He says bookstore workers are now looking into getting booster shots. All of the businesses we talked to said they were grateful their workers were so willing to comply."We live in a good city. Everyone is conscientious about this stuff," Martello said.Another vaccine mandate deadline is coming up. November 1 is when all employees of the City of San Francisco will be required to be vaccinated.