Coronavirus California

COVID vaccine mandate deadline for some SF employees

"...all of our employees were vaccinated as soon as they were able. We haven't had any issues."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccine mandate deadline for some SF employees

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Workers in San Francisco now have to do what their customers have had to do since August: show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, October 13, workers at establishments like restaurants, gyms and bars must have the COVID vaccine to remain employed.

"I didn't even know it was a deadline to be honest with you because all of our employees were vaccinated as soon as they were able. We haven't had any issues," said Joel Bleskacek.

RELATED: How to show proof of vaccination in San Francisco or anywhere in California

He is the owner of Plow restaurant in the Potrero Hill neighborhood and said he has not had any pushback from employees about the vaccine.

Other businesses on 18th Street had the same experience.

"They're all vaccinated. They're all good. Everything is fine," Jack Mousa said about his employees at the New Potrero Market.

RELATED: SF vaccine mandate now in effect for indoor bars, restaurants, gyms, more
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco has one of the nation's highest coronavirus vaccination rates at nearly 80-percent, but with the Delta variant, it wants more.



The manager at Farleys restaurant a little further up the street also said all of his employees are vaccinated.

The manager at Christopher's bookstore at 18th and Missouri wasn't even aware of Wednesday's deadline.

"I didn't even realize it until you mentioned it because everyone here is vaccinated, they're all on board," Dominic Martello said.

RELATED: As SF begins proof-of-vaccine mandate, here's how to show proof from your phone

He says bookstore workers are now looking into getting booster shots. All of the businesses we talked to said they were grateful their workers were so willing to comply.

"We live in a good city. Everyone is conscientious about this stuff," Martello said.

Another vaccine mandate deadline is coming up. November 1 is when all employees of the City of San Francisco will be required to be vaccinated.

RELATED: California COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How the state is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

Track California's progress on distributing the coronavirus vaccine and see when you can get one using our interactive tracker.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinescoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
COVID updates: Apple requiring unvaccinated employees to get tested
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
East Bay neighborhood upset with county after street floods
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Biggest storm in years brings flooding to Bay Area
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Toilet paper spill creates 'traffic hazard' on I-880
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers today
Show More
POWER OUTAGES: More than 12K without power in Bay Area, PG&E says
Storm brings iconic Yosemite Falls roaring back to life
Hertz is buying 100K Teslas
COVID updates: Cases dropping across most of US
Tiffany Li answering questions about murder of her kid's father
More TOP STORIES News