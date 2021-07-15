COVID-19 vaccine

UC to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all students, faculty, staff for fall term

UC to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for fall term

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The University of California announced Thursday that it will require all students, faculty and staff to have the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall term begins.

It's the largest public university system in the country to mandate vaccinations.

Anyone who's unvaccinated and does not have an approved exemption will be barred from UC campuses.


