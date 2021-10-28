Oakland Unified School District sets Jan.1 deadline for student COVID vaccination mandate

Last night the board approved requiring students 12 and older to get at least one shot by January 1 to attend school in person. If the students don't, they will have to make the switch to an independent study program, or un-enroll from school.
57.5% of eligible students in Oakland Unified have had at least one shot. Compare that with the city of Oakland, which is at 88.4%.
This also brings out a lot of emotion from some parents -- there was a tense moment that happened at the meeting last night. A woman opposed to the student vaccination mandate nearly forced the Oakland School Board to go into recess when she removed her mask.
The school district says it will focus on outreach to try and convince families to vaccinate their kids.
