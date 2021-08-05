face mask

Mask mandates are back in Bay Area, so what's the safest one to wear? Here's what doctor says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

So what's the safest mask to wear? Doctor weighs in

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Masks are flying off store shelves once again, as mandates return to help stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.

RELATED: Indoor mask mandate issued in 7 Bay Area counties

At this point it's likely you've tried them all, cloth masks, surgical masks, KN95 masks, N95 masks, and a mix of some of those together. Masks with replaceable filters have gained in popularity too. But which one is the best and which one provides you the most protection?

"The best mask you can wear is actually not a surgical or cloth mask alone," says UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi.

Meaning that most of those we saw with masks on Wednesday in San Francisco were not wearing the best masks possible at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging due to new variants.

RELATED: Here's which mask is best to protect you from getting coronavirus

N95 masks are an option, not always the most comfortable, but one of UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi's top three picks. Unfortunately when we went to the Home Depot store in Emeryville Wednesday, shelves were empty. Employees telling us they sold the last N95 mask hours ago.

"What we would prefer is that you use at least a surgical or medical grade mask," said one health officer at a multi-county COVID-19 mask meeting earlier this week. But we spoke with Jeremy Howard of Masks4all who says he doesn't recommend the surgical masks unless they are pulled in on the sides. Meaning the elastic is knotted together with the leftover loop going around your ears.

"They have bad fits like we've discussed and I'd say they're pretty much the worst option. I would avoid them and go with these," says Howard referring to a KN95 mask. Make sure you get one of those from a known company though because many KN95's can be knock-offs.
As for Dr. Gandhi's last two top mask picks, she says either a cloth mask with a filter because they are thinner and still provide the double blockage or a double mask.

RELATED: Businesses become enforcers as mask mandate returns to Bay Area

"A combination of a surgical and a cloth mask," says Dr. Gandhi.

Cloth against your skin and surgical on the outside is what studies found added nearly a third more protection.

"From 65% blockage with one, to up to 94% with two so it was significant," says Gandhi.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscobuilding a better bay areaface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Bay Area officials to announce criteria for ending mask mandates
Sen. Ted Cruz tweets support for NBA's unvaccinated players
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News