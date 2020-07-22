Coronavirus California

Here's which mask is best to protect you from getting coronavirus

By Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- N-95, medical mask, face shield or fabric mask. Which do you think is the best to protect yourself against the coronavirus? Take a look below to compare the face coverings.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscooaklandsan josesanta rosafremontface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
CCS sets date for fall sports to resume
Shouting match over face masks in Walmart caught on camera
CIF postpones high school sports amid pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shouting match over face masks in Walmart caught on camera
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
SF doctor fact checks Trump's COVID-19 claims
SF Giants announcer 'really proud' of team's historic night
CCS sets date for fall sports to resume
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Heavily armed US agents on city streets: Can Trump do that?
Show More
89-year-old left helpless by FedEx driver gets backup from chief
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
CA 'not afraid' to order more closings, health sec says
NFL offers to cancel preseason games, sources tell ESPN
Coronavirus updates: CA surpasses 400,000 cases
More TOP STORIES News