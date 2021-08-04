Businesses become enforcers as mask mandate returns to Bay Area

At Walnut Creek's Forma Gym, owner Ralph Rajs says he got the word Monday with little notice.
"Yeah, yesterday morning probably around 11 a.m. we got the notification," said Rajs. "That puts us back into shift outside mode. Luckily we still have our tent outside. We still have our structure. So we just go to Plan B which is move many of our select pieces back out to the tent."
That is where members can still workout, without a mask.
RELATED: Indoor mask mandate issued in 7 Bay Area counties
Inside, Forma employees must go back into the mode of policing their members about face coverings.
"We already had one individual who said they weren't going to comply. But those are off-hands, those are one-offs," said Rajs.
"No one really likes it," said Forma member Jared Prell. "But I think it's a necessary thing to do to keep everyone safe and get those numbers back down."
While some members soldier on, others say they'll stay away, at least a bit longer.
VIDEO: Solano County health director defends decision to not implement indoor mask mandate
"Now with this Delta variant, I'm kind of leery about coming back," said gym member Lynn Koldewui, who came to check out the setup inside Forma. "I took a year and a half off. I was going to come back next month, but now I'm going to wait two or three more months."
At Labels Luxury Consignment in Walnut Creek, the mask requirements sign is back up on the front door, while inside shoppers and staff adapt to a step back.
"It felt really good to not wear our mask," said Labels employee Lisa Pelayo. "To have better conversations, be able to better interact, but we understand we all need to do our part."
In the meantime, Contra Costa County Public Health continues to try to reach the estimated 25% of eligible residents who remain unvaccinated. To that end, the county is holding mobile vaccine clinics in neighborhoods throughout the county.
More information and appointments are available at cchealth.org/coronavirus or by calling (833) 829-2626.
CDC COVID-19 Transmission Categories by California County
Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Everything to know about California's reopening
- What we know about the delta variant of COVID-19 following new CDC report
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- COVID-19 vaccine: Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area