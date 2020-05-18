Coronavirus California

Specialty's Cafe & Bakery to close all locations permanently due to COVID-19 pandemic

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Specialty's Cafe and Bakery is closing permanently because of the novel coronavirus, the business announced on its website Sunday.

The restaurant has locations in San Francisco and across the state. There are more than 55 locations in California, Washington and Illinois.

The family-owned chain is closing for good on Tuesday after a total of 33 years in business.

"Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues," the company said on its website.

Specialty's is headquartered in Pleasanton and was founded in 1980. The cafe and bakery was known for serving baked goods and light breakfast and lunch across the bay in San Francisco and Oakland.

The statement added, "Our customer service team will be reaching out to cancel and refund any orders placed for Wednesday, May 20th and beyond. We sincerely thank you for your business and support over the years."

The business' last day at all locations will be on May 19.

