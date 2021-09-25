Warriors' Andrew Wiggins remains unvaccinated, making him ineligible to play in home games

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors may be forced to make a decision on Andrew Wiggins.
Wiggins is unvaccinated, and Friday, the NBA denied his request for religious exemption.
This means he will not be allowed to play in games at the Warriors home area, the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Even if the NBA had accepted his request for religious exemption, Wiggins still would not be permitted to play in home game's due to San Francisco's COVID-19 policies.
The city's health department put out a firm statement Friday, saying a person 12 years old or older needs to be vaccinated, no matter what, if they are at a large public gathering indoors.
It went on to point out this requirement applies to performers and players employed by the host team at large indoor events.
Here is the full statement from the NBA:
"The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins' request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health's order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events. Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city's vaccination requirements."
