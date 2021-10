Hundreds of San Francisco city workers push back against COVID-19 vaccine mandate

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- According to the San Francisco Chronicle , nearly 200 San Francisco employees are pushing back against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.San Francisco will require all 35,000 city employees to get vaccinated once a shot gets full approval from the FDA.Human resources has received dozens of letters claiming this policy infringes upon people's rights.Last week, a union representing San Francisco sheriff's deputies said many deputies and firefighters may resign if the city enforces the vaccine requirement. San Francisco said in June the vaccine mandate was intended to protect employees and the public as the city reopens services and returns more employees to the workplace.Mayor London Breed said at that time that San Francisco has been a leader in the pandemic with more than 80% of residents getting vaccinated.The city sent a survey to all city employees and as of June, approximately 55% reported being vaccinated.