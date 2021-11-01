Marin County lifts indoor mask mandate for businesses

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County is lifting its mask mandate for most public places. Masks will no longer be required indoors at spaces such as restaurants, bars and retail establishments.Business owners say they are excited that this day is here and many of their customers want to be able to take off their masks.Health officials say the number of COVID cases is low enough that the rate of spread is now considered in the moderate category."Vaccination rates are above 80% for all residents and hospital rates have declined. In fact today there are only two people with COVID-19 in the hospital, none in the ICU, a four-month low," said Matt Willis, M.D., Marin County Public Health Officer.Masks are still required in high-risk settings like hospitals. The state mask requirements are still in place at schools and for those who are not vaccinated. Private business owners may decide to keep mask policies in place.The county mandate requiring masks has been in place since Aug. 2.