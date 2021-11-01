Coronavirus California

Marin County lifts indoor mask mandate for businesses

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Marin County lifts indoor mask mandate for businesses

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County is lifting its mask mandate for most public places. Masks will no longer be required indoors at spaces such as restaurants, bars and retail establishments.

Business owners say they are excited that this day is here and many of their customers want to be able to take off their masks.

RELATED: Indoor mask rules changing today for several Bay Area counties

Health officials say the number of COVID cases is low enough that the rate of spread is now considered in the moderate category.

"Vaccination rates are above 80% for all residents and hospital rates have declined. In fact today there are only two people with COVID-19 in the hospital, none in the ICU, a four-month low," said Matt Willis, M.D., Marin County Public Health Officer.

Masks are still required in high-risk settings like hospitals. The state mask requirements are still in place at schools and for those who are not vaccinated. Private business owners may decide to keep mask policies in place.

The county mandate requiring masks has been in place since Aug. 2.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan rafaelface maskbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicmarin county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Bay Area health officials consider dropping indoor mask mandate
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
COVID updates: Don't give kids pain reliever before vaccine, CDC says
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News