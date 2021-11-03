COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in the South Bay

Pediatric COVID vaccinations are underway in the Bay Area. This is in San Jose. No tears so far! pic.twitter.com/Pd82aZ1sRO — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 3, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11192948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at when San Francisco Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11 with the Pfizer vaccine.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The vaccine clinic at Emmanuel Baptist Church in San Jose started giving the shots at 9a.m. on Wednesday. The FDA just approved the vaccine for the 5 to 11 year old age group Tuesday afternoon."We actually just got the doses delivered yesterday afternoon and more this morning. It's all happening really fast," said Ian Quiambao, the Clinical Leader at the church clinic.He said nurses went through a week of training to prepare for the younger patients."The doses for the kids are completely different from adults. The preparation for the vaccine and the injection are completely different," Quiambao said.The team at the church created a kid's only section for the shots and decorated it with pictures of animals to try and make it welcoming for the children.But the first families in line did not need any special treatment or convincing."We've been waiting for this for almost two years now. They are in independent study. This is an exciting day for us," Adam King said. He has not allowed seven-year-old Emily or six-year-old Adam to go to school because of the pandemic."Once they are vaccinated, they will start school in January. They will stay home for the holidays then go back to school in January and I can be free," he said, laughing.He may be excited about school, but the kids have even bigger plans."They want to go to Chuck E. Cheese and Disneyland after they are fully vaccinated," King said.Kathy Tran also had no problem convincing her nine-year-old, Abigail, to get the shot."She is so excited. Usually with like flu shots she is so scared. But today, she said I am so excited, let's do this! They are excited for their sleepovers at each other's houses," she said about Abigail and her friends.Health officials say you need to make an appointment before showing up at one of the county vaccine clinics. More appointments will open up around the Bay Area later in the week as more doses of the vaccine arrive.