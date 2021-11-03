Here's when Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer's shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.
Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors' offices and pharmacies, to be ready for CDC's decision.
ABC7 News reached out to several Bay Area counties to see when they would start administering the vaccine to children and here's what we found out:
Alameda County
According to a press release, Alameda County is waiting until the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup weighs in on the CDC's decision.
Officials are recommending parents to contact their health care provider or local community health center to see when they will begin vaccinating kids 5 to 11.
Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County officials say they expect county operated vaccination clinics to begin offering the vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Nov. 6. They say they are in the process of receiving about 20,000 total pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
For more information on the vaccine and how to schedule an appointment click here.
Marin County
County officials say Marin County Public Health's pediatric clinics will begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Nov. 6. They say appointments for those clinics should be available online by Thursday at the latest which can be booked on the county's health and human services website.
Napa County
Napa County is also waiting until the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup (WSSSRW) weighs in on the CDC's decision. Officials say following the WSSSRW's approval Napa County will begin its rollout to make the Pfizer vaccine available to the 11,000 children ages 5 to 11.
Napa County Public Health plans to host its first clinic for that age group in mid-November.
San Francisco County
At this time, San Francisco officials are advising parents to contact their primary pediatric health care provider first and did not specify an exact date on when county sites would begin vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11.
Health officials say they expect to receive 12,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine this week for SFDPH community and school sites, and independent pediatric providers.
San Mateo County
San Mateo County health officials say they will be offering a child-focused walk-up vaccination clinic at the San Mateo County Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 6. The county has already received 12,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for county and partner clinics.
Health officials say appointments are required for Saturday's pediatric clinic and will be available soon on MyTurn.
Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County officials will begin vaccinating kids 5 to 11 on Nov. 3 and believe they will have enough doses to vaccinate those who want it within the first three to four weeks.
Parents can bring their children to Santa Clara County Expo Hall Wednesday where vaccines will be offered up starting at 1 p.m.
For more information and how to book an appointment head to the county's public health website.
Solano County
Solano County officials say they are awaiting guidance from the California Department of Public Health but once the state has approved the vaccine they will begin offering it up to kids ages 5 to 11. Health officials say parents can go to the county's vaccine clinics as a walk-in or make reservations online.
Sonoma County
Sonoma County officials say they will be receiving 7,000 pediatric vaccinations the first week and are preparing some school vaccine clinics which will start the week of Nov. 8.
Health officials say priority is given to schools in areas with high rates of COVID-19, low vaccination rates and large numbers of English-language learners.
