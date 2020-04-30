Coronavirus California

Santa Cruz County extends shelter-in-place indefinitely, loosens some restrictions

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Cruz County announced an indefinite extension of its shelter-in-place order amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The county's shelter-in-place order was previously set to expire on May 3. With the extension came a relaxing of some restrictions. The following activities will now be allowed:
  • Landscaping gardening, tree trimming, environmental site remediation as long as social distancing requirements are met

  • Hospitals can do elective surgeries

  • Medical and dental offices can reopen for some preventative care

  • Construction can resume under new safety protocols

  • Real estate transactions can resume

  • Residential moves in and out of county can resume

  • Wholesale and retail nurseries for gardening and landscaping can reopen

  • Agricultural work can resume

  • Golf courses and driving ranges can reopen

  • Fabric and craft stores can reopen to supply the creation of masks, gowns and other protective equipment

  • Educational and recreational activities for children (including summer camps) can begin with stable groups of 12 or fewer and one stable teacher


RELATED: Newsom to order all California beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds

The new guidelines are expected to go into effect Friday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m., but that may change pending any major announcements from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The county is planning to release the full text of the new order Thursday afternoon.

On the subject of whether beaches would reopen or not, Santa Cruz County Health Officer Dr. Gail Newel said the county was waiting for Newsom's anticipated order to close all beaches statewide. But Newsom ended up only ordering the closure of beaches in Orange County, meaning Santa Cruz beaches will likely be open to county residents who want to use the open space for walking, jogging, swimming or other exercise. Lounging on the beach would not be a permitted activity, explained Dr. Newel.

While the shelter-in-place order in Santa Cruz County has been extended without any end date, Dr. Newel said officials would continue to evaluate the situation and make changes approximately every three weeks.

"Any shorter time for modifications doesn't make sense because we wouldn't be able to see and assess the impact any changes have made," said Dr. Newel, referring to the virus' incubation period.

Earlier this week, six Bay Area counties announced an extension of their stay-at-home orders through the end of May.

On Wednesday, the six counties also announced similar rollbacks of a few shelter-in-place restrictions, opening the door for more outdoor activities and a few businesses to reopen starting on May 4.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4

Santa Cruz hasn't been hit nearly as hard by the virus as neighboring Santa Clara County. As of Thursday morning, there were 131 known COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz, compared to 2,134 in Santa Clara.

Two people in Santa Cruz County have been killed by the virus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta cruzbeachescoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placestay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
6 Bay Area counties agree to lift some shelter-in-place restrictions
Coronavirus updates: Alameda to begin 'slow streets' pilot program
Newsom to order all CA beaches closed after seeing SoCal crowds
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SF's Conservatory of Flowers keeps operating 'like a machine' amid pandemic
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 reach 1,111
'I will not enforce it': Humboldt sheriff says a beach closure would violate rights
Golfing allowed in California, but with an exception
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders Orange County beaches to close
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
'I will not enforce it': Humboldt sheriff says a beach closure would violate rights
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
WATCH TODAY: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
CA food for seniors plan could run out of money soon
Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory, US intel says
Show More
Strangers rally to help SF nurse replace stolen bike
Coronavirus updates: Alameda to begin 'slow streets' pilot program
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News