California's indoor mask mandate: A Bay Area guide to changes in your county

Citing a 47% increase in COVID-19 cases in California since Thanksgiving, and a 14% increase in hospitalizations, California's health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the return of the statewide indoor mask mandate, in public setting regardless of vaccination status, through January 15, 2022. At that point, further recommendations will be made as needed in response to the pandemic, health officials said Monday.
"Wearing a mask is going to be one of the most important things to get through this period of uncertainty," said Ghaly. "We're just under two weeks before Christmas, before New Years, before other dates for the holidays... now is an important time to determine to get vaccinated."
Up until the new statewide mandate from California officials, Bay Area health leaders had laid out their own criteria for easing COVID restrictions in the region, given declining case rates at the time. Based on metrics such as vaccination rates and hospitalizations, each local county had jumped to different respective levels of restrictions.
Here is the month-long change in mask mandate policy for each Bay Area county:
Alameda - Lifted its mask mandate exception for fully vaccinated people in certain indoor spaces like gyms and offices on Dec. 8 and as a result it will see no change. The exception is the City of Berkeley which is keeping its exemption that began on Nov. 1. Fully vaccinated people in certain indoor spaces like gyms and offices will still be allowed to go mask-free in Berkeley.
Contra Costa - Residents will continue to be able to take masks off in limited public settings like gyms and offices.
Marin - Masks are now required in indoor public spaces. However, Marin is reinstating the exemption from Nov. 2 for gyms and offices and other limited indoor spaces where everyone is fully vaccinated.
Napa - No change in guidance.
San Francisco - Will be able to take masks off in limited public settings like gyms and offices.
San Mateo - No change in guidance.
Santa Clara - No change in guidance.
Solano - Did not previously have any county-wide indoor mask mandate in place and now will have a new indoor mandate. There is no exemption.
Sonoma - Will keep mask exemption that had been in place since Oct. 21 for fully vaccinated people in limited settings (i.e. office, gym, school classes, etc).