Most Bay Area counties to lift indoor mask mandate Feb. 16; Santa Clara Co. will not

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Most Bay Area counties are following California's lead and are lifting universal indoor mask requirements for vaccinated people as COVID omicron variant cases subside across the state.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, and the City of Berkeley will end their mandate for most indoor public settings beginning Feb. 16., officials announced Wednesday.

RELATED: California to lift indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people on Feb. 15, Newsom says

Unvaccinated people over age 2 will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. However, businesses and venue operators may still choose to require all patrons to wear masks.

Officials are still highly recommending that people wear masks and get their vaccinations and boosters to further strengthen their defenses.

Santa Clara Co. Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody announced she will not be lifting the indoor mask mandate next week with the rest of the state. Dr. Cody says hospitalization rates are still too high and metrics must be met to lift the mandate.

Indoor masking will still required by the state for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, on public transportation, health care settings, congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters, long term care facilities, and in K-12 schools and childcare settings.

